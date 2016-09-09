Two arrested as handgun seized in Lusk, Co Dublin

Two people have been arrested after gardaí seized a handgun during a search of a vehicle in north Dublin.

The firearm, a 3.65 calibre weapon, was seized after a car was stopped and searched on the M1 at Lusk, Co Dublin.

The search was conducted on Thursday night as part of an operation targeting organised crime in the Louth Garda division.

The occupants of the car, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, were arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Drogheda Garda station.