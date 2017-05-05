Two arrested and €300,000 seized in Kinahan-linked investigation

Gardí have arrested two men and seized more than €300,000 in Dublin. The arrests are understood to relate to the activities of the Kinahan criminal gang.

A Garda spokesman said a planned search was carried out at an address in the Sandyford area of Dublin 18 on Thursday.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau seized more than €300,000 in cash, along with cash counting and packaging equipment.

An man in his 30s was arrested and detained at Blackrock Garda station. A number of follow up searches were conducted in the Clondalkin area of west Dublin and a second man in his 30s was also arrested.