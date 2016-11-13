Two arrested after large quantity of cannabis herb seized

A man and a woman were arrested on Saturday after gardaí discovered a large quantity of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €300,000 during searches in Kildare and Dublin.

A car was stopped and searched in Kilcock on Saturday afternoon and a large quantity of the drug was seized. A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Leixlip Garda Station.

During a follow up search, a further quantity of cannabis herb was discovered at a house in the north inner city area of Dublin. A woman in her late 40s was arrested and is being held at Store Street Garda Station. Both can be held for up to seven days.