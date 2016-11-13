Two arrested after large quantity of cannabis herb seized
Man and woman arrested after searches of car and house in Kildare and north inner city Dublin
Cannabis herb seized by gardaíon Saturday. Photograph: Garda Press Office
A man and a woman were arrested on Saturday after gardaí discovered a large quantity of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €300,000 during searches in Kildare and Dublin.
A car was stopped and searched in Kilcock on Saturday afternoon and a large quantity of the drug was seized. A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Leixlip Garda Station.
During a follow up search, a further quantity of cannabis herb was discovered at a house in the north inner city area of Dublin. A woman in her late 40s was arrested and is being held at Store Street Garda Station. Both can be held for up to seven days.