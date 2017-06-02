Two arrested after bomb found in Dublin north inner city

Gardaí have arrested two people after an explosive device was found in Dublin’s north inner city.

The devices were discovered when gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle on Spring Garden Street, Ballybough, at about 6pm on Friday.

The seizure and arrests are part of an ongoing operation into the activities of dissident republicans.

Gardaí are investigating whether the suspected dissidents were working for one of the factions involved in the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

The arrested men are being questioned under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Clontarf station.

Army bomb disposal experts were called in and road closure and diversions were put in place. Gardaí went door to door alerting residents to what they suspected to be explosive material in the car.

A number of children had been playing on a bouncy castle in their front garden, near where the vehicle was stopped by gardaí. The children were evacuated from the area along with other residents, and gardaí cordoned off the road.

One resident, Martin, said he was in his kitchen when he got a knock on his door from a garda, telling him there was a bomb scare and he had to evacuate his house. “It could have been worse. There were children playing on the street. So thankfully no one was injured,” he said.

Sinead Cullen, who lives on Spring Garden Street, said she came home from work to find her road closed off. “I was driving home with my two children, my husband is in the house. They evacuated the main road. I thought there had been an accident or a shooting, because that’s become the norm around here. “

Gardaí also searched a house on the Ballybough road.