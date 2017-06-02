Two arrested after bomb find in Dublin’s north inner city

Gardaí have arrested two people after an explosive device was found in Dublin’s north inner city.

The devices were discovered when gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle on Spring Garden Street, Ballybough, at about 6pm on Friday.

The seizure and arrests are part of an ongoing operation into the activities of dissident republicans.

Gardaí are investigating whether the suspected dissidents were working for one of the factions involved in the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Army bomb disposal experts were called in and road closure and diversions were put in place after the discovery of the explosive device.

The arrested men are being questioned under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Clontarf station.

