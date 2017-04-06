Two arrested after €500,000 cannabis seizure in Kildare

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of €500,000 worth of cannabis in Co Kildare.

Two men in their late 30s were arrested after gardaí discovered 25 kg of cannabis herb in two vehicles at a shopping centre close to Kildare town on Wednesday evening shortly before 7.30pm.

The men were detained at the scene and are being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Naas Garda station.

The search was carried out by gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as part of an operation targeting the illegal sale and supply of controlled drugs.