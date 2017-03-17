Two arrested after €200,000 drug seizure in Dublin

Two people have been arrested following the seizure of more than €200,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis in north Dublin.

Gardaí arrested a man and a woman, both in their 50s, after finding the drugs during a search of a house in the Raheny area on Thursday night.

The two are being held at Store Street Garda station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. They can be held for up to seven days.

The operation involved the North Central Divisional and Traffic Units in Dublin and investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí.