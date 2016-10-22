Twenty cars worth more than €1m seized in theft inquiry

Gardai have seized 20 cars which are worth more than €1 million in total, as part of an inquiry into the theft of vehicles in Ireland.

The operation has been ongoing for the past three days.

The models of cars seized include BMWs, Volkswagens and Land Rovers.

All of the vehicles recovered are new, and are high-value models.

It is understood that they were broken up for sale at a premises in west Cork.

A Garda spokesman said it was believed that many of the luxury cars had been stolen to order.

Gardaí in west Cork are being assisted in their investigations by profilers from the Criminal Assets Bureau and by officers from the Garda stolen vehicle unit.

So far, gardaí have established that 10 of the vehicles were stolen in the north of the country.

They are working with the PSNI in relation to these vehicles.

The operation has been focused on a premises in Cork which is fronted by a legitimate business.