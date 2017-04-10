Truck driver seriously injured following crash on M1

A truck driver is reportedly in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in the early hours of Monday morning on the M1 southbound between Junctions 16 Dundalk South and Junction 15 Castlebellingham.

The driver – believed to be a Ukranian national in his 30s – was reportedly ejected from his truck after his vehicle struck an unoccupied van which was parked in the hard shoulder of the slip road for an Applegreen service area.

The incident happened at about 4am.

It is understood the driver was thrown from his vehicle onto a grass verge on the exit back onto the M1.

The man was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda. Traffic at the scene has been reduced to one lane with resulting tailbacks on the motorway.