Tributes paid after teenage couple dies in Limerick crash

Tributes have been paid to teenage couple that were killed after a road crash in Co Limerick during the weekend.

Gary Kelly (19) and Delia Keary (18) were travelling in a 4x4 that was involved in a collision with a truck about 2km outside Abbeyfeale on Friday evening.

Mr Kelly died at the scene and Ms Keary suffered serious injuries during the incident. She died in hospital on Saturday night.

The funeral of Mr Kelly, from Ennis in Co Clare, will take place in Ennis cathedral on Wednesday morning at 11am.

He is survived by his parents Kim and Shane, brothers Dylan and Ross and grandparents Bobby and Caroline Stack, and May O’ Donovan.

Funeral arrangements for Ms Keary, who is also from Ennis, are being finalised.

Friends paid tribute to the teenagers on social media that they would be “forever missed”.

Separately, three other people died in road traffic incidents over the weekend.

A 50-year-old male cyclist was fatally injured in Co Clare on Sunday morning in a collision with a camper van.

The incident occurred at 11.45am on the N18 Limerick to Galway Rd near Bunratty.

In Cork, a 21-year-old man died when his car struck a ditch and then a pole on the Boherbue-Kiskeam road in north Cork in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man, named locally as Denis Collins, from Chapel View in Kiskeam, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Co Mayo, a man in his 30s died after his car left the road and hit a wooden fence on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 4.20am on the N59 in Kilbride, Newport. The man was the sole occupant of the car.