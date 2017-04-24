Trial of Paul Murphy and six others over Jobstown protest due to start

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and six others will go on trial this afternoon for the alleged false imprisonment of former tánaiste Joan Burton following a water charges protest in Jobstown in 2014.

Ms Burton and her entourage had left a graduation event at An Cosan Education Centre at Jobstown, Tallaght when a demonstration was held which delayed her for about two hours on November 15th, 2014.

She and her team had been attempting to travel by car to St Thomas’ Church for the rest of the ceremony when it is alleged violence broke out.

Amongst the defendants are Dublin councillor Kieran Mahon (38) of Bolbrook Grove, Tallaght, Solidarity councillor Michael Murphy (50) of Whitechurch Way, Ballyboden and Mr Murphy (33) of Kingswood Heights, Tallaght, Dublin.

Paul Murphy, Michael Murphy and Mr Mahon are due to be tried with four others each charged with alleged false imprisonment.