Trevor Deely: Anonymous donor offers €100,000 for information

An anonymous donor has offered a reward of €100,000 for information relating to the disappearance of Trevor Deely.

Mr Deely was 22 when he went missing on December 7th, 2000 following a Christmas party in Dublin.

Gardaí have initiated a “complete review” of the investigation into his disappearance after new CCTV footage was discovered showing him in contact with a man who detectives say was “acting suspiciously”.

Speaking at Harcourt Square on Friday, Detective Superintendent Peter O’Boyle said “follow up investigations” are being carried out on foot of the discovery.

“We are placing particular emphasis on the new CCTV that captures a male who can only be described as acting suspiciously in the short period before Trevor enters the bank at 3.35am on December 8th, 2000,” he said.

The footage shows the man following Mr Deely in the moments he was last seen.

“Our first appeal is for the male if he recognises himself to come forward and secondly for anyone else to come forward who may recognise him to notify us through Crimestoppers on 1800250025,” said Supt O’Boyle.

Crimestoppers renewed its appeal for information on the case on Friday and revealed the €100,000 offer. The reward is “completely separate” from the rewards system usually operated by Crimestoppers, it said.

A newly established team of six officers in Pearse Street Garda station has been conducting a “cold case review” into the unsolved mystery for the past two months.

On Wednesday gardaí revealed they had new enhanced CCTV images which they believed represent a “significant” development in the case.