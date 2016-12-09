Tight security expected at funeral of former leader of Real IRA

Security is expected to be tight at the funeral next week of Aidan O’Driscoll, a father-of-two and former chief of staff of the Real IRA who was gunned down on the north side of Cork city earlier this week.

Although the postmortem has been completed at Cork University Hospital (CUH), the remains of the deceased can be held until Monday. Funeral arrangements have as yet to be finalised.

Gardaí say it is too early in their investigation to pinpoint the individual responsible for the murder of the 37-year-old.

Mr O’Driscoll of Glenview Heights, Ballyvolane in Cork was shot three times as he was walking along the Old Commons Road in Blackpool on the north side of the city shortly before 5pm on Wednesday evening.

He was approached by two men wearing balaclavas. Mr O’Driscoll was shot, and then fired upon two more times while he was on the ground.

The gunmen initially ran away, but were picked up by a driver in a waiting vehicle nearby.

Mr O’Driscoll was rushed by ambulance to CUH where he underwent emergency surgery. However, he died of his injuries.

He was engaged and was due to marry his fiancee next year. He played football with Delaney’s GAA and managed a soccer team comprised of patrons of a bar he frequented.

Superintendent Michael Comyns said information from the public would be instrumental in solving the murder. He appealed to members of the public who may have information about the murder to come forward.

Mr O’Driscoll was the victim of a punishment attack in 2014 by his former associates. The then 34-year-old, known as the “Beast”, was attacked near his Ballyvolane home on the north side of the city.

The IRA claimed it was responsible for the 2014 shooting in a statement released through the 32 County Sovereignty Movement. The group said Mr O’Driscoll was targeted for his “unrepublican conduct”.

Mr O’Driscoll was previously convicted of Real IRA membership and served time in jail. However, his conviction was quashed on a technicality after an appeal.