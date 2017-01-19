Three teens among five males sought for interview about Lucan murder

Gardaí investigating the murder of drug dealer Neil Reilly in west Dublin on Wednesday are seeking to interview five males, three of them teenagers. Detectives are examining if a personal dispute between two 17-year-old former friends is at the root of the violent events that led to Reilly’s death.

Of the five people gardaí believe can provide important information about the events in west Dublin in the early hours of Wednesday, one was believed to have been with Reilly in his car when he fired shots at a house in Liscarne Gardens, Ronanstown. The other four males pursued him in two vehicles from the scene of the shooting.

Gardaí believe Reilly (36) and a teenage accomplice drove to Liscarne Gardens and opened fire on a house there just before 4am. While Reilly was living in the St Finian’s in Lucan, he grew up at Wheatfield Close, about 200 metres from Liscarne Gardens.

Gardaí believe he had known his attackers for many years and that two teenagers – one known to Reilly and one close to the men who attacked him – had until recently been close friends. Detectives believe Reilly and his young associate had fallen out with the other men. In recent weeks, a caller to Reilly’s home in Lucan armed with a knife became violent. Gardaí believe Reilly’s decision to shoot at the house was in retaliation for the recent incident at his own home.

One of the shots fired was at the living window and the other was at a man who came out on to the street to see what was happening. Reilly, who was masked during the shooting, then jumped into his car and drove at speed for about 5km from the scene towards Lucan, where he was living.

However, the man he had shot at was joined by three others and they pursued Reilly’s Mazda car. When Reilly reached The Glebe residential area in Lucan, his car hit a signpost, knocking it from the ground. His car was then rammed by at least one of the pursuing vehicles, at which point all six men at the scene got out of their vehicles.

Reilly was beaten, stabbed and slashed in a group attack during which a machete was used. As he lay injured on the ground, he was driven over several times by his attackers, which gardaí believe was deliberate. He was taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown but was pronounced dead just after 5am.

Gardaí have been examining Reilly’s car, which was abandoned badly damaged at The Glebe. They have also seized a BMW SUV which they believe was one of two vehicles used by those who attacked him.

They have established contact with the suspects and taken some information from them. Gardaí believe the teenager who was with Reilly may have run from the scene at The Glebe. They believe his evidence could be crucial in bringing the killers to justice.

The investigating team has conducted door-to-door inquiries at Liscarne Gardens and at The Glebe, which is less than a kilometre from Reilly’s home. A significant amount of forensic evidence has been gathered, including spent cartridges from outside the house in Ronanstown. The spot where Reilly was fatally attacked has also been examined.

Gardaí have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them in confidence.