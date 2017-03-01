Three quarters of phone theft victims between 18 and 39 years old

Three out of four victims of phone theft are aged between 18 and 39 while nearly half of thefts take place on a road, street or footpath over the weekend.

Gardaí are calling on young people to take extra care with their personal belongings as part of their new ‘Streetwise’ campaign after the latest research on phone thefts clearly indicated that young people on a night out are most likely to have a phone stolen.

The Garda Síochána Analysis Service (GSAS) found that while 18-39 year olds must take more care to mind their personal property and possessions, the number of phones stolen has continued to slowly drop.

Some 5,703 phones worth €2.5 million were reported stolen in 2016, making a drop of 14 per cent on the previous year.

Meanwhile, 498 phones were reported stolen last March, compared to 641 in the same month in 2015.

Some 40 per cent of phone thefts occur on streets and roads, while two in five thefts happen between 10pm and 4am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights , according to the GSAS data.

Sergeant Kevin Courtney of the National Crime Prevention Unit said the latest safety campaign was a reminder to people “to be streetwise” when out in public and using their phones on streets, roads or footpaths.

“We want people to enjoy their nights out and the best way to do that is to have a plan,” said Sgt Courtney.

“Think about how you are getting to and from a location. Let someone know where you are going and when you’ll be back. Avoid walking alone and in dark locations. Never engage with drunk or aggressive people, use your brain not your fist.

“Finally be streetwise, take care of your property, particularly mobile phones and purses or wallets. Mind yourselves, mind your stuff and have a plan.”

The new Garda ‘Streetwise’ public awareness campaign will run through March and include advertising on digital media, outdoor advertising and in-pub advertising.

Gardaí will also use #mindyourstuff on social media to highlight the campaign which they hope will further reduce thefts, robberies and assaults through crime prevention, law enforcement, education and awareness.