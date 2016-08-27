Three men due in court following €100,000 heroin seizure

Three men are due to appear in court on Saturday in connection with a €100,000 drugs seizure in Cork on Thursday.

Members of the Cork city divisional drugs squad are due to bring the three men, aged 35 and 33 respectively, before a special sitting of Cork District Court at 1pm, in relation to Thursday’s drugs seizure in Blarney.

The three quarters of a kilo of heroin worth €100,000 was found along with €1,000 worth of cocaine in an apartment in Blarney as part of a follow up search operation by gardaí.

Detectives had earlier recovered €8,000 worth of heroin when they searched two parked cars in an industrial estate in the Togher area of Cork city’s southside at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

Detectives arrested the three men, two of whom are from the Blarney area with the third (35) from the Tower area, and brought them to Togher and Gurranebraher Garda Stations.

All three were arrested under drugs trafficking legislation which allows the Garda to hold suspects for up to seven days. However on Friday night gardaí received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge two of the suspects, with the third suspect charged on Saturday morning.

The arrests were part of an intelligence led operation by members of the Cork city divisional drugs squad investigating the activities of a criminal gang operating in the Cork area.