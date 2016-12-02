Three men due at court after €1.1m drugs seizure

Three men will appear at Blanchardstown District Court on Friday after gardaí seized €1.1 million worth of drugs earlier this week.

The drugs were seized on Wednesday during a search operation in Clondalkin in west Dublin.

During the search, gardaí intercepted two cars and searched an apartment where drugs including 12kg of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) and 3kg of heroin were seized.

Four men, ranging in age from 30s to 60s, were arrested but one has since been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.