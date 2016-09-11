Three killed, two seriously injured in weekend crashes

Three people have been killed and two others seriously injured in a series of weekend road crashes.

A male motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving his bike and a car Co Wexford last night.

His death brings to 129 the number of people killed on Ireland’s roads so far this year, 22 more than during same period in 2015.

The crash happened on the L4036 near Campile at about 11pm. The 38-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem examination. The 25-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.

Witnesses are asked to contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426030, The Garda confidential telephone number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

On Saturday, in Co Galway two seriously elderly people have been airlifted to hospital following a two-car collision on the N59 at Kylemore.

A man and woman aged in their 70s were airlifted to University Hospital Galway following the collision at around 6pm on Saturday.

Early on Saturday two men died in separate crashes in Co Tipperary and Co Limerick.

A man in his 30s was killed in a crash on the N52 at Ardcroney, Co Tipperary, at about 2am when the car he was driving hit a fence.

In east Co Limerick, a man in his 60s walking on the R513 at Hospital died after being struck by a car at approximately 1am.