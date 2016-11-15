Three investigations underway after prisoner dies at Maghaberry Prison

Three separate investigations are underway following the death of a prisoner in Maghaberry Prison, Co Antrim, on Tuesday.

In a statement, Northern Ireland’s Department of Justice said it had been made aware of the prisoner’s death by the Prison Service.

The individual’s next of kin has been informed and the Prison Service has expressed its sympathy to the family.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland, a coroner and the Prisoner Ombudsman will conduct a full investigation into the death.