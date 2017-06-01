Three hospitalised after stabbing incidents in Donegal and Louth

Three men have been hospitalised after three separate stabbing incidents in Co Donegal and Co Louth overnight.

The man in Co Donegal suffered several stab wounds after an altercation between a number of people on the Ramelton Road area of Letterkenny at around 4am.

A woman is also believed to have been stabbed in the incident when she tried to come to the man’s aid.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is being questioned at Letterkenny Garda station.

The man’s injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.

Separately, gardaí in Dundalk are investigating two stabbing incidents in the same part of the town in under 24 hours.

In the first incident, a 26-year-old man was found in a house in the Slieve Foy area of Muirhevnamore with a number of stab wounds to his arm at 4am on Wednesday.

He had lost a large amount of blood and was taken to hospital where his condition is now said to be stable.

A 52-year-old man arrested in connection with that stabbing has been released without charge and gardaí are preparing a file for the DPP.

In the second stabbing, in the Glenmore Park area of Muirhevnamore, a few hundred metres from the earlier stabbing, a 20-year-old man suffered neck, face and arm injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital.

A Garda spokesman said they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the Glenmore Park stabbing, or who has information on it, to contact them at Dundalk Garda station.

The spokesman said “We are investigating if there is any link between the two crimes”.