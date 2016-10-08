Three held after drugs worth €200,000 seized in Dublin

Three men were arrested on Friday after 2kgs of cocaine and 3.75kgs of liquid amphetamine worth approximately €200,000 were seized during searches of a number of houses in the Ballybough and Mulhuddart areas of Dublin.

Two of the men, aged 51 and 43, were arrested by gardaí in Blanchardstown and the other man, aged 56, was arrested by gardaí in Store Street.

All three are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 (as amended) at Blanchardstown and Store Street garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.