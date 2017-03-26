Three dead and two seriously injured after weekend crashes

Three people have died and two others have been seriously injured in car crashes since Friday night.

A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 21-year-old father of one in the early hours of Sunday morning. The man, who was living with his partner and young child in the Ballydesmond area of North Cork, was killed when his car struck a ditch and then a pole on the Boherbue-Kiskeam road.

He was discovered by a passing motorist at 5.45am and gardaí and the emergency services were alerted but the young man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been taken to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination as gardaí closed off the road to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who may travelled the Boherbue to Kiskeam Road prior to the crash or witnessed the collision to contact them in Macroom on 026-20590 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Separately on Sunday morning, a man in his 30s died after his car left the road and hit a wooden fence in Co Mayo.

The incident happened at 4.20am on the N59 in Kilbride, Newport.

The man was the sole occupant of the car. His body was taken to Mayo University Hospital for a postmortem. The local coroner has been notified.

The road is closed to facilitate a technical examination. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Westport Garda Station on 098-50237 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Gardaí in Co Cavan are also appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s was seriously injured in a car crash on the N3 near Belturbet on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at about 6pm when a car collided with a van the man was driving .

ADVERTISEMENT

He was taken to Cavan General Hospital with serious injuries and was later transferred to a Dublin Hospital. The occupants of the car were also removed to Cavan General Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Garda forensic collision investigators are due to examine the scene on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049-4368800 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

On Friday evening, a 19- year- old man died and a woman was seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Co Limerick.

The collision involved a jeep and a truck around 6.30pm on Friday on a stretch of the N21 Limerick to Tralee Road, about 2km outside Abbeyfeale.

An 18-year old woman who was also travelling in the jeep is in a critical condition at University Hospital Limerick.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

Gardaí at Newcastle West have appealed for witnesses.