Three charged with IRA membership

Three men have been charged with IRA membership at a weekend sitting of the Special Criminal Court. One of the three was also charged with possession of firearms and ammunition.

Sean Walsh (50), of St John’s Well, Fair Hill, Co Cork was charged with membership of an unlawful organisation styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh Na hÉireann, otherwise the IRA on December 14, 2016.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Murphy told the three-judge court that he arrested Sean Walsh at 7.47pm on Friday in Cobh under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and brought him to Cobh Garda Station.

When asked if he had any reply after he was cautioned he said: “no”.

Joseph Walsh (36), of Glengarriff Road, Fairhill, Co Cork was arrested by Detective Garda Oisin Cotter at 7.46pm yesterday at Lower Road, Cobh, Co Cork and charged with the same offence on the same date under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Detective Garda Geraldine Daly told the court that she arrested Michael Gilmartin (46), of Chestnut Drive, Cluain Ard, Newtown, Cobh, Co Cork at 7.41pm yesterday at Oliver Plunkett Place in Midleton. She arrested him under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and for “possession of firearms in suspicious circumstances”.

Mr Gilmartin was charged with membership of an unlawful organisation on December 14th, 2016 and with possession of a semi-automatic, 9mm Walter Pistol and a sawn-off shotgun contrary to Section 27a of the Firearms Act on the same date.

He was also charged with possession of 22 rounds of ammunition. Justice Tony Hunt, presiding with Judge Flann Brennan and Judge Gerard Haughton, remanded all three men in custody until next Wednesday for bail hearings and legal aid applications.