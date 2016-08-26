Three arrested as heroin worth €100,000 seized in Cork
Drugs found at builder’s yard in Bishopstown and at a flat in Blarney
Gardaí have arrested three men following a €100,000 heroin seizure in Cork.
Members of the Cork city divisional drugs squad arrested three men in their 30s at a builders’ providers yard at Bishopstown at about 3.30 pm on Thursday.
Heroin with an estimated street value of €8,000 was recovered, and in a follow up search a further €100,000 worth was recovered in a search of a flat in Blarney.
Two of the men are being held in Togher Garda station and one in Gurranabraher Garda station where they can be held for up to seven days.