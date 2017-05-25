Three arrested after gardai seize €470,000 worth of drugs in Dublin

Three people have been arrested after drugs worth €470,000 were seized in Dublin.

The drugs were seized following a number of searches in Clondalkin earlier today.

Gardaí with the National Drugs and Organised Crime Unit discovered cannabis herb, small amounts of cannabis and cocaine, and a quantity of cash.

Three people were arrested during the operation, a man in his 30s, a man in his 20s, and a woman in her 20s.

They are currently being detained in Clondalkin and Tallaght Garda Station