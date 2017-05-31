‘This has to stop, it’s horrible’: locals react to latest Dublin killing

Local residents gathered near the scene of the latest gangland killing in Sheridan Court in Dublin city centre, where a man was found shot dead in an underground car park on Tuesday morning.

An elderly woman who has lived in the apartment block, which sits over the car park where the incident occurred, said she was feeling very frightened following the news of the shooting.

The woman, who would not give her name, said she had lived in the apartment block for more than 45 years but was increasingly nervous about the spate of gangland-related killings in the north inner city.

“I used to go down to that car park a lot with my husband, my husband and son park their cars there. I’d feel nervous about going there now,” she told The Irish Times.

“I just feel sorry for whoever he is and his family. What is going on in the world now with all the drugs?”

A man who also refused to give his name and lives in the area said he saw Garda cars arrive at the scene as he was getting off the bus this morning. He said the underground car park was only used by residents in the Sheridan Court and Sheridan Place apartment block and that a swipe card was needed to gain entry.

“I’m just sick of all of this. I was walking to the post office when I saw the gardaí. This has to stop, it’s horrible.” The man says he is planning to move out of the north inner city and is searching for a home in Co Meath which he feels will be safer for his children.

“There are loads of people moving because of this. People who have lived here all their lives are scared, the ordinary Joe Soap is terrified. Most of my family have left and gone to America or Canada, they’re sick of this shit.”

The man added that some media outlets were playing a role in “stirring up” the recent violence through their reports on gangland killings. “They’re taking photos of people’s homes and showing where people live, they’re stirring it all up.”

Across the road from the Sheridan Court apartment block a small group of men had gathered outside the tricolour painted Long Island Bar.

An elderly man who had just heard the news blamed Garda cutbacks for the spread of gangland killings. A resident of Sheridan Court, he’s feeling very uncomfortable about the news of the shooting. “There aren’t enough gardaí on our roads, we need more feet on the streets. I live on my own and I’m nervous that some could just pop out of nowhere. You can’t trust people anymore.”