Theresa May acted legally on Brexit, NI court hears

A lawyer for the British government has insisted Prime Minister Theresa May acted legally and democratically in announcing she will take the United Kingdom out of the European Union.

At Belfast High Court, Tony McGleenan, QC, who is representing the Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire, defended the right of the British government to fully implement the referendum vote in favour of the UK quitting the European Union.

Mr McGleenan rejected claims by lawyers acting for groups opposing Brexit who put forward arguments that in relation to Northern Ireland , Mrs May had no legal authority to implement last June’s Brexit referendum result. Fifty-six per cent of Northern Ireland’s electorate voted to stay in Europe, but some unionist-dominated areas supported Leave. The largest party in Northern

Ireland, the Democratic Unionists, campaigned for an exit.

During the two-day judicial review hearing in front of Mr Justice Maguire, lawyers for victims’ group campaigner Raymond McCord and for a group of politicians and human rights bodies contended that Ms May had no legal authority to trigger Article 50 by the end of next March to begin the process of the UK leaving from the EU.

A number of points were put to the judge by lawyers for anti-Brexit groups on Tuesday, including the argument that taking Northern Ireland out of the EU would breach the principle of consent in the 1998 Belfast Agreement. It was contended that when the British and Irish governments endorsed the Belfast Agreement, they signed up to the people of Northern Ireland having a “veto” over any change to the constitutional position of Northern Ireland. The North exiting the EU without consent would breach that veto, they argued.

It was also argued that it was a matter for the Westminster parliament and not just the British government to trigger Article 50.

Mr McGleenan, however, insisted the British government properly exercised its ministerial “prerogative power” in deciding the referendum result should be implemented. He said the UK “joined the EU by the use of the prerogative power and can withdraw from the EU by using the same power”.

‘Illegitimate, unorthodox or undemocratic’

Mr McGleenan said there was “no legal impediment to the process of giving effect to the will of the people”.

It was not “illegitimate, unorthodox or undemocratic” for the British government to use its prerogative power to implement Brexit, he added. In politics it was “common currency”, he said. “Giving effect to a referendum decision and vote is classically within the area of prerogative power.”

Mr McCord, whose son Raymond junior was murdered by the Ulster Volunteer Force in 1997, opposes Brexit because he believes the EU is the best means of gaining justice for his son and other victims. He believes the EU is the only means of holding the British government “to account” on victims issues.

Also participating in the judicial review is a group which includes the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, outgoing Alliance leader David Ford, former Sinn Féin minister John O’Dowd, Green Party MLA Steven Agnew, former Progressive Unionist Party leader Dawn Purvis and the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ).

Also part of that group is the Human Rights Consortium. Its director Kevin Hanratty said his organisation did not take a position on whether the UK should remain in or leave the EU during the referendum process.

“We did however highlight the very real risk that existed of entering into a process to withdraw from the EU without ensuring that important human rights protections, emanating from our membership of that Union, are first safeguarded,” he said.

“Unfortunately, to date there is little evidence post-referendum that the UK government has taken due account of those risks in their approach to Brexit,” he added.

Brexit should only happen “in a manner that is consistent with the current constitutional and legal protections of Northern Ireland and the wider UK”, he added.

“Essentially we are deeply concerned that the multitude of human rights and equality protections that people in Northern Ireland currently have access to by virtue of the UK’s membership of the EU will be lost,” added Mr Hanratty.

Outside the High Court on Tuesday a group called Border Communities Against Brexit held a protest, calling for the fact that a majority of voters in Northern Ireland voted remain “be respected”.