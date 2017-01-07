Teenager released without charge over Jobstown stabbing
Reece Cullen (17) was fatally stabbed on Thursday afternoon in Kilclare Crescent
Gardaí at the scene of the fatal stabbing of Reece Cullen (inset) at Kilclare Cresccent, Jobstown, Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
A teenager arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen in the Jobstown area of Tallaght in Dublin on Thursday has been released without charge.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The male juvenile was arrested in the Tallaght area on Friday morning.
Reece Cullen was fatally stabbed at Kilclare Crescent, Jobstown, on Thursday afternoon.