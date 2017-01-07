Teenager released without charge over Jobstown stabbing

A teenager arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen in the Jobstown area of Tallaght in Dublin on Thursday has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The male juvenile was arrested in the Tallaght area on Friday morning.

Reece Cullen was fatally stabbed at Kilclare Crescent, Jobstown, on Thursday afternoon.