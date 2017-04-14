Teenager in serious condition after stabbing in Co Meath

A teenager is in serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Co Meath on Friday morning.

It is understood the young man, aged in his late teens, stumbled into a garden after the stabbing and collapsed.

The incident took place in the rural village of Batterstown about 4am.

Gardaí from Dunshaughlin and emergency services were called to the scene, and the teenager was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

His condition is understood to be serious but stable.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Ashbourne Garda Station at (01) 8010600