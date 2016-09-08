Teenager in hospital after stabbing in Waterford city

Gardaí in Waterford have launched an investigation after an 18-year-old was stabbed in the city on Wednesday night.

The teenager, who is understood to be in a stable condition, was assaulted on John Street at about 11.30pm .

Gardaí found the teenager lying on the path on John Street in the city and he was later taken to Waterford Regional Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda station on 051 - 305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666 111.