Teenager in hospital after stabbing in Dundalk estate

A teenager was being treated in hospital for a stab wound on Thursday night following an altercation in a housing estate.

The man was attacked following a dispute on Castletown Road, Dundalk, Co Louth, at about 7.30pm.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Anyone with information should contact Dundalk Garda station at (042) 938 8400 or the confidential line on 1800 666 111.