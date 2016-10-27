Teenager dies after car crashes into wall in Co Cork

A teenage driver has died after a single car crash in Charleville in Co Cork on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old was fatally injured when the car he was driving on the R515 on Smiths Road hit a wall at about 11.10pm.

Three teenage passengers who were travelling in the car, a female and two males, were taken to University Hospital Limerick.

Forensic collision investigators have examined the scene and the road has since reopened to traffic.

The coroner has been notified.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Mallow Garda station (022) 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

October has been a particularly deadly month on the State’s roads with a total of 19 people killed. Nine people died following crashes last week.

At least 159 people have died on roads across the Republic this year, up 31 from the same time last year.