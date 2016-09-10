Teenager charged over stabbing in Waterford city

A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Waterford last week.

The 18-year-old is due before a special sitting of Waterford District Court in connection with a stabbing in the city last week.

On Wednesday another 18-year-old man was stabbed a number of times while queuing for a nightclub on John Street in the city.

He was treated in hospital where his condition was described as serious but not life threatening.

On Thursday and Friday two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested in connected with the assault.

The 19-year-old has since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.