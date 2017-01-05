Teenage boy (17) dies after Tallaght stabbing attack

A teenage boy died in a stabbing incident in Tallaght, Dublin on Thursday afternoon, gardaí have confirmed.

The attack occurred in the Kilclare Crescent area of Jobstown at 3pm.

The 17-year-old male victim was taken to Tallaght Hospital after the incident, where he was later pronounced dead .

The scene has been cordoned off for a technical examination and gardaí say investigations are ongoing. Gardaí have not made any arrests so far.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information on the incident to contact them at Tallaght Garda station on 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda Station.