Teen held after man stabbed in the face in north Belfast
Victim, a 19-year-old man, is being treated for a serious laceration to his cheek
A 17 year-old is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder in north Belfast on Saturday evening. Photograph: Getty
A teenager has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the face in north Belfast.
It happened in the Harcourt Drive area shortly before 7pm on Saturday.
The victim, a 19-year-old man, is in a stable condition in hospital where he is being treated for a serious laceration to his cheek.
The male suspect, aged 17, is being held on suspicion of attempted murder.
PA