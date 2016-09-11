Taxi driver stabbed after picking up two men in Swords

A taxi driver was stabbed and assaulted by two men he picked up in the early hours of Saturday morning outside a fast food restaurant at Airside retail park in Swords, Co Dublin.

The taxi driver picked up the two men at approximately 3am and drove them a short distance to the Pavilions roundabout where he was assaulted and stabbed a number of times.

He managed to escape from the taxi and raise the alarm. The two men drove off in the taxi, a a 10-D registered grey Ford Mondeo, in the direction of the M1.

The taxi driver, who is in his mid 30s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital by ambulance where he is continuing to receive treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

It is understood the taxi was driven north along the M1 towards Balbriggan following the incident. It was later located burnt out near Bellewstown, Co. Meath.

No arrests have been made and investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Pavillions Roundabout at the time of the incident to contact them.

They are also appealing for information on any sightings of the taxi between 3am and 6.30am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station 01-6664700, The Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.