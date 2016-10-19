Talks on contingency plan for garda strike yet to be held

Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald has not yet discussed contingency plans with the Garda Commissioner for dealing with planned strikes by gardaí, Department of Justice sources have said.

Sources said the Department of Justice considered such contingency arrangements to be an operational matter for Garda management.

Department sources said the Minister was “focussed on finding a resolution” to the disputes involving the Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (Agsi).

The Government was committed to giving every support to gardaí, Department sources added.

The Department of Justice is to meet with the Agsi on Thursday and the GRA on Friday in an attempt to avert planned industrial action.