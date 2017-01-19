Suspended sentence for samurai sword attack on partner

A man who told his partner to sleep with one eye open before bursting into her house and injuring her with a samurai sword has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard Steven William Clarke (50), of Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena, attacked the woman in the town’s Shanlieve estate last July.

A prosecutor said the woman had been in a three-year relationship with Clarke and, after they had an argument about the defendant’s drinking, she had gone back to her own house.

The prosecutor said there was a cycle of Clarke drinking too much and then apologising. On the day in question the woman had received apologetic texts but he became abusive when when she did not respond.

He told the woman she “might need someone bigger than me with you” when he arrived at her house and that it was “going to be fun”.

The woman later heard a banging sound which was Clarke breaking her door down. He then ran at her armed with the sword and held it to her neck, leaving her with injuries.

Clarke was charged with six offences including aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; common assault and threats to kill.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said that immediately after sobering up, Clarke engaged with his GP and had not consumed alcohol since.

District judge Peter King told Clarke he had “inflicted terror” on the woman and imposed a seven month jail term, suspended for two years, along with an anti-harassment order.

He warned Clarke that “if there is any hint of causing annoyance” to the woman again he would go to prison.