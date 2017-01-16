Suspects questioned after two critically injured in attacks

Gardaí were questioning suspects following violent attacks in the early hours of Sunday morning that left one victim stabbed and another with life-threatening head injuries.

The attacks, which were unrelated, occurred in Bray, Co Wicklow and Birr, Co Offaly, where separate Garda inquiries are now progressing.

While the man injured in Birr sustained a stab wound, the victim of the Bray attack was more seriously injured and there were fears for his life on Sunday night.

The victim, in his late 20s, was found injured on the road at James Everett Park in Bray, at about 1.45am. Gardaí were called to the scene by local people who found him on the road close to a pedestrian walkway through a cul de sac.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before initially being brought to St Vincent’s hospital, Dublin 4.

However, having been assessed and treated there for a period a decision was made to transfer him across the city to Beaumont Hospital.

Specialist care

His transfer took place so he could receive specialist care for head injuries at Beaumont, such were the extent of those injuries.

The scene where the victim was found injured was sealed off immediately when gardaí arrived there in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí launched an appeal for witnesses and at about lunchtime a man was arrested in Bray and taken for questioning to the Garda station in the town.

The suspect was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and was still being quizzed late on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the victim of the unrelated attack in Birr was found with stab wounds at McAuley Drive at about 1am on Sunday morning.

Gardaí attended the scene after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed.

Critical condition

The victim, who is in his mid-20s, was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore where his condition is described as critical.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s close to the scene. He was still being detained on Sunday night at Birr Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí were appealing for witnesses to either incident to contact the Garda stations in Bray and Birr.

The investigating team in Bray is keen to speak to anyone who was in the Bray town centre area, Little Bray, Fassaroe or James Everett Park areas between 1am and 2am.

In Birr, gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the McAuley Drive, Townsend Street, New Road or Pound Street areas of the town between 12.30am and 1.30am to contact them.