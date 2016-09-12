Suspected drink-driving arrests up 5% nationally this year

The number of arrests for suspected drink-driving has increased by about 5 per cent this year.

Figures show 4,500 drivers were arrested between January and July this year, compared to 4,260 in the same period in 2015.

Chief Supt Pat Diskin, head of the Mayo Garda Division, told The Irish Times the upward trend was noticeable at regional and national levels.

“Historically, younger drivers would have been more responsible in their attitude to drink-driving. That situation is now changing. The trend isn’t confined to Mayo alone. It’s apparent right through the western region and, by extension, nationally.”

Figures released by Chief Supt Diskin to councillors who are members of Castlebar municipal district show that in the Mayo Division, there have been 142 arrests for drink-driving so far this year. This is an increase of 39 – or 38 per cent – on the same period last year.

Chief Supt Diskin described the recent rise in drink-driving offenders as “noticeable” and “disturbing”. He added: “People seem to be getting more complacent about the drink- drive regulations.”

Also addressing the meeting, Supt Joe McKenna, head of the Castlebar Garda district, noted that traditionally it was people aged in their 50s who were being caught for drink-driving. But now people of all ages, who were previously compliant with the rules, were offending.

“People of all ages are being caught over the limit,” he explained, “sometimes in the middle of the day.”

Gardaí say they are determined to robustly tackle the rise in drink-driving by increasing the number of mandatory and ordinary checkpoints.