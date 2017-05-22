Suspect in Garda Adrian Donohoe murder deported in days

The Irish man suspected of involvement in the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe four years ago will be deported from the United States no later than Thursday, according to sources.

The Irish Times understands the man, who was held over the weekend at the Hudson County Correctional facility in New York, is set to arrive back in Ireland on Wednesday or Thursday at the latest this week.

The man, who is understood to be in his 20s and from south Armagh, was detained by immigration officials in New York last Thursday.

Cannot be named

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was detained last Thursday by Homeland Security on allegations he overstayed his visa in the US.

Det Garda Donohoe, a father of two, was shot dead on January 25th, 2013, while on a cash escort with his colleague Det Garda Joe Ryan near Dundalk, Co Louth.

The man who was arrested in New York fled Ireland along with other associates following the murder, over which he is the chief suspect.

It is understood the man had been working in the construction industry in New York and hiding out in the Irish community.

The suspect was detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, a branch of the department of homeland security, for violating immigration rules.

Targeted operation

It is understood the arrest, first reported by the Irish Daily Star, was made as part of a targeted operation following co-operation between gardaí and immigration officials in New York - effectively side-stepping the extradition process.

Garda Donohoe was on a cash escort at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth, with Garda Ryan when they were ambushed by a cross-Border gang.

They opened fire with a shotgun when Garda Donohoe went to investigate a suspicious car.

The five-man gang shot Garda Donohoe dead and then stole more than €4,000 in cash before making their getaway in a Volkswagen Passat.

It’s understood the man will be arrested once he arrives back in the country.

A spokesman for the US embassy in Ireland told The Irish Times: “The US embassy is unable to comment on specific cases. In general, the Department of Homeland Security works through the appropriate processes to deport a foreign national from the United States as quickly as possible.”