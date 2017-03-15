Suspect held as cannabis worth €450,000 seized in Cork

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for questioning following the seizure of €450,000 worth of drugs in Co Cork following a operation involving gardaí and Customs officials.

The man, originally from the Youghal area but living in Glanmire, was arrested following the seizure of 33kg of cannabis with a street value of €450,000 in Rathcooney.

The seizure and arrest followed an intelligence-led operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Cork Divisional Drug Unit.

Controlled delivery

It’s understood that Customs uncovered the shipment of cannabis herb and resin and worked closely with gardaí, allowing a controlled delivery of the drugs to Cork.

The suspect collected the drugs, which were concealed in a consignment of pump parts, from a courier firm and brought them to an address at Rathcooney, where gardaí moved in and arrested him.

He was taken to Mayfield Garda station for questioning about the consignment, believed to have been destined for the Munster market.

The man was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to seven days before they have to be released or charged.