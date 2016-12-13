Suspect arrested in connection with Cabra weapons seizure

A man in his 30s has been arrested in Dublin on Tuesday morning in connection to a seizure of weapons and ammunition last month.

It was believed the weapons were to be used in the Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud.

The haul included two MP9 submachine guns with silencers for both and four detachable magazines containing 30 rounds of ammunition each.

The guns are used by military and police special forces around the world.

The three handguns, which included a .44 Magnum and a .38 Smith and Wesson, were loaded and officers believed at the time they had been prepared for an “imminent attack”.

The seizure was made on Quarry Rd, Cabra, the north side of the city on November 5th by members of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Gardaí believe the weapons were about to be used to attack a member of the Hutch family or their associates, probably on that Saturday night.

The man arrested in connection to the seizure on Tuesday is in custody at Finglas Garda station.