State Pathologist requested as man dies after assault outside pub

Gardaí in North Cork have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office following the death of a man in hospital two weeks after he was assaulted outside a pub in Kanturk.

The man, who was from Banteer and in his mid-60s, suffered serious head injuries when he was assaulted by another man outside a pub in the centre of Kanturk town around 1.20am on Monday, October 24th.

It’s understood the man received a blow to the head from his assailant and fell back, hitting his head off the pavement and sustaining serious head injuries which rendered him unconscious. The emergency services were alerted.

The man was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma for several days.

Condition deteriorated

While it initially appeared he might make a recovery, it’s understood his condition began to deteriorate last week.

The man died at Cork University Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is due to carry out a postmortem tomorrow.

Gardaí from Kanturk were alerted after the assault and Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the scene. They have taken statements from a number of eye-witnesses and studied CCTV footage of the incident.

It’s understood gardaí have also spoken to a number of people who were in the pub in question earlier that evening.

The deceased had been accosted a number of times by a man on the night, and gardaí are investigating whether this was linked to the later assault.