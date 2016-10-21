Speed checks at 1,031 Garda enforcement zones across State

Gardaí are carrying out check points at 1,031 speed enforcement zones across Ireland.

The initiative is part of the national ‘Slow Down Day’ which began at 7am on Friday and will finish on Saturday at 7am.

Gardaí had clocked 46 vehicles driving over the speed limit after three hours of the operation, which aims to cut the number of speed-related crashes and reduce deaths and injuries on the roads.

The latest Garda figures show a “significant increase” in road deaths this year in comparison to last with the number up by 22.

A Garda spokesman said 148 people had been killed this year, including 67 drivers, 35 passengers, 22 pedestrians, 15 motorcyclists and nine pedal cyclists.

Gardaí say high and inappropriate speeds were a major factor in the collisions.

The highest speed recorded by gardaí in the last seven days was 190km/h on the N15 Cloghfin, Castlefinn in Co Donegal with a similar speed clocked on the N52 at Gorteen, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Chief Supt Aidan Reid, of the Garda National Traffic Bureau, said the higher the speed the greater the injury in the event of a crash.

“Please recognise this fact and protect not only yourself, but all other road users sharing the road with you,” he said.

“ Excessive or inappropriate speed is a major contributory factor in road crashes. This is not just a catch phrase, this is a stark fact, proven by the analysis of 4 years of fatal collision reports.”

Gardaí say a 1 per cent reduction of average speed would result in 4 per cent fewer fatal crashes.

A recent Road Safety Authority (RSA) report showed excessive speed was a contributing factor in one third of fatal crashes from 2008-2012.

Statistics from a 2015 report carried out by the RSA showed 60 per cent of car drivers broke the speed limit on urban roads and 22 per cent on rural roads.