Spanish role in Garda operations targeting organised crime
Searches in Dublin city and county are supported by La Guardia Civil
Gardaí are carrying out a number of searches in Dublin city and county on Wednesday morning as part of an intelligence-led operation relating to serious organised crime in the area.
Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau along with the Criminal Assets Bureau are carrying out the searches in an effort to gather evidence that would support a prosecution against those involved in serious organised crime.
Spain’s La Guardia Civil is supporting the operation.