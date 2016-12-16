Some €2.8m worth of herbal cannabis seized in Cavan
Operation involving Garda and Revenue’s Customs Service leads to 143kg of the drug
An operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service led to the discovery of 143 kilos of the drug, pictured above. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Gardaí have seized €2.8 million worth of herbal cannabis in Co Cavan.
A joint operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service led to the discovery of 143 kilos of the drug.
A 36-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were arrested and are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice ( Drug Trafficking ) Act at Ballyconnell Garda station.
In a follow-up operation, a 46-year-old man was also arrested and is being detained at Cavan Garda station.