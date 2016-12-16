Some €2.8m worth of herbal cannabis seized in Cavan

Gardaí have seized €2.8 million worth of herbal cannabis in Co Cavan.

A joint operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service led to the discovery of 143 kilos of the drug.

A 36-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were arrested and are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice ( Drug Trafficking ) Act at Ballyconnell Garda station.

In a follow-up operation, a 46-year-old man was also arrested and is being detained at Cavan Garda station.