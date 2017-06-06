Sniffer dog finds tobacco worth €1m at Rosslare port
Man in his 40s questioned after more than two tonnes of substance discovered in truck
Detector dog Alfie who found the tobacco in a truck at Rosslare Europort. Photograph: Revenue/Twitter
More than two tonnes of tobacco has been found in a truck after it was checked by a sniffer dog.
The Polish-registered lorry, which was supposed to be carrying a cargo of plastic, was stopped at Rosslare Europort after driving off a ferry from Cherbourg in France.
Revenue, assisted by detector dog Alfie, seized over 2 tonnes of tobacco worth more than €1m at Rosslare Europort https://t.co/wM3YePwwVl pic.twitter.com/eyLFOWscuz— Revenue (@RevenueIE) June 6, 2017
The illegal tobacco had a retail value of more than €1 million and if sold it would have resulted in a loss to the exchequer of about €800,000, the Revenue service said.
The agency said officers seized the contraband and impounded the vehicle after it was stopped and searched in a routine operation with the assistance of detector dog Alfie.
Revenue said the driver, a man in his 40s, was questioned and investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.
PA