Sinn Féin politician Gerry Kelly assaulted in Belfast

A 21-year old man is being questioned by the PSNI after a man in his 60s was assaulted in Belfast on Saturday night.

It is understood the victim is Sinn Féin MLA for North Belfast Gerry Kelly.

Police said the incident happened in the Gordon Street area of the city centre at around 11.20pm.

The victim suffered facial injuries.

The 21-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of common assault.