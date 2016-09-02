Shots fired in Dublin in latest suspected gangland incident
No reports of injuries in shooting off North Circular Road linked to Kinahan-Hutch feud
The incident occurred just before 5.30pm at Drumalee Park off the North Circular Road and gardaí believe a car found in the area was used by the attackers. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times
Shots have been fired in attack in Dublin’s north inner city which gardai suspect is linked to the ongoing Kinahan-Hutch feud.
There were no reports of any injuries after at least one firearm was discharged outside a house on a street just off the North Circular Road.
Dublin 7 shooting
The Irish Times understands the attacker was targeting members of the Hutch family who live in the area.
The incident occurred just before 5.30pm at Drumalee Park and gardaí believe a car found in the area was used by the attackers.