Shots fired in Dublin in latest suspected gangland incident

Shots have been fired in attack in Dublin’s north inner city which gardai suspect is linked to the ongoing Kinahan-Hutch feud.

There were no reports of any injuries after at least one firearm was discharged outside a house on a street just off the North Circular Road.

Dublin 7 shooting

The Irish Times understands the attacker was targeting members of the Hutch family who live in the area.

The incident occurred just before 5.30pm at Drumalee Park and gardaí believe a car found in the area was used by the attackers.